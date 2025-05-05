Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 16 others were injured from the same family after their cruiser vehicle overturned in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Gangapura village in Fatehpur when the family was returning to Hanumangarh after visiting a temple and the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital where 35-year-old Sunita and 7-year-old Subhash were declared dead, police added.

Police said that 16 others are undergoing treatment.

