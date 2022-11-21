Jaisalmer, Nov 21 (PTI) A woman and her 10-month-old son died after she allegedly jumped into a water tank in a farm here, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday night.

The incident came to light when the woman's husband did not find them, police said

The couple had married four years back and used to live on the farm, police said.

"Reasons for the suicide are not clear and the matter is being probed further," he said.

