Jaipur, Jul 8 (PTI) Ten more people died due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the state's toll to 482, while 659 fresh infections pushed the tally to 22,063, according to a health department report.

The deaths were reported from Jaipur (3), Kota (2), Bikaner (1), Dausa (1), Sawai Madhopur (1), Ajmer (1) and Jodhpur (1), the report stated.

Jodhpur reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 143, followed by 126 in Alwar, 67 in Jaipur, 49 in Bikaner, and 32 in Pali.

Barmer and Rajsamand reported 27 cases each; Nagaur and Bharatpur 24 each; Udaipur 17; Jalore and Jhunjhunu 16 each; Kota 14; Dausa 12; Bhilwara and Dholpur 11 each; Ajmer eight; Sirohi four; Sikar and Churu three each; Chittorgarh, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Karauli, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk two each; and Dungarpur, Sri Ganganagar and Jhalawar one each.

There are 4,715 active cases in Rajasthan, while 16,493 patients have been discharged after recovery, according to the report.

