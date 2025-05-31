Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Rajeev Krishna (1991 batch) appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

In a brief interaction with media on Saturday evening after assuming charge, Krishna said "I have taken charge (as the new DGP). Further discussions will be done in a press conference."

Prashant Kumar, the current DGP, retires today. (ANI)

