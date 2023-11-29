Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): BJP leader Rajendra Singh Rathore has expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will win 135 seats in the Rajasthan polls and secure one of the "biggest" victories in the state.

Rathore, who was Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly, attacked the Congress over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remarks that there was an "undercurrent" in favour of Congress.

"Gehlot Shahib was right when he said that there is an undercurrent. It is 440 volts. The undercurrent he is talking about will shock Congress," the BJP leader alleged.

He said people were not impressed by guarantees given by Congress government and have voted to oust the party from power in the state.

"The Congress is inching towards a humiliating defeat. As per the ground reports, the BJP will secure over 135 seats in the elections. It will be one of the biggest poll victories," Rathore said.

Voting was held in Rajasthan on Saturday with over 74 per cent voters exercising their franchise. The polling was held in 199 of 200 seats in the state as election on one seat has been deferred due to death of a candidate.

The counting of votes in Rajasthan, along with four other states will take place on December 3. (ANI)

