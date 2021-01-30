Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal Saturday alleged there was a "conspiracy" by the government, the BJP and the RSS behind the stone-pelting incident at the Singhu border, but said the farmers would not indulge in any violence despite "provocation".

He said he expects a record gathering by February 2 at the border points of Delhi, where farmers are protesting against the three recent agriculture laws of the Centre, with a large number of people from various states turning up.

“We have been holding a peaceful agitation at Delhi's borders. The agitation is peaceful today as well,” Rajewal, the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), told reporters here.

He condemned the violence in Delhi on Republic Day and termed it unfortunate.

“People in large numbers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are reaching the protest sites,” Rajewal said.

“Possibly by February 2, there will again be a record gathering of people at the protest sites,” he said, adding the agitation would remain peaceful.

On a question about the Singhu border incident on Friday, Rajewal said, “There is a conspiracy by the government, the BJP and RSS behind this incident. But we are alert.”

Claiming that “local people” were with the farmers, Rajewal alleged those behind the Singhu border incident were “BJP and RSS people”.

“The government is trying to provoke us for violence. We will not indulge in any violence. We are alert to prevent any violence,” he further stated.

Police had fired tear gas and resorted to baton charge Friday to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws.

Referring to the Ghazipur incident, Rajewal accused BJP leaders and workers to “provoke” farmers there.

He praised farmer leader Rakesh Tikait for “handling” situation at the Ghazipur border well when the Ghaziabad administration had served them a notice to vacate the place.

“We will also honour him for this,” he said referring to the Thursday evening developments after which a video of Tikait getting emotional had gone viral.

“Those who have been associated with the farm agitation for a long time, they sometimes get emotional. Tikait was hurt because of the way they (authorities) were treating them,” he said.

Talking about the violence during the farmers' tractor parade on January 26, he said everybody was “shocked” after the Red Fort incident.

“We all were shocked because we never thought of it. The Red Fort is the country's pride,” he said, adding they never had any plan to head towards the monument.

Rajewal said that they withdrew the tractor march which otherwise was to go on for 72 hours.

He also condemned the Haryana government for suspending internet services.

The Haryana government had suspended mobile internet services in 17 more districts in the state until 5 pm of January 30 “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order”.

The BKU leader also accused the government of trying to mislead people through a false propaganda in order to defame the ongoing agitation.

Rajewal also appealed to people who are joining the agitation at the Delhi border to keep the protest peaceful and not to get provoked.

He also appealed to the Centre to shun its “stubborn attitude” and withdraw the three new farm laws.

On the next meeting with the Centre over the issue of farm laws, Rajewal said they will certainly go if called.

To a question on joining investigation following a notice issued by the Delhi Police, Rajewal said, “They issued a notice on January 27 to us but in that very case, an FIR was also lodged on January 26. They have already taken an action what reply they are seeking.”

“We will send them a reply anyway,” he stated when again asked.

The Delhi Police had issued notices to around 20 farmer leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, over the violence during the farmers'' tractor rally, asking why legal action should not be taken against them.

