New Delhi, June 18 (PTI) Several Union ministers, MPs, legislators and senior leaders canvassed for BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia on Saturday as the party intensified its campaign for the June 23 Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll in Delhi.

Campaigning for the bypoll is set to end on June 21.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while campaigning in the area, assured locals of redressal of the problems being faced by them in the use of the Narayana-Indrapuri overbridge, said a Delhi BJP statement.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of allegedly depriving the people of Delhi, especially the poor, of the benefits of Central schemes.

Besides Meghwal, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, party national secretary Alka Gurjar, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir, MLAs Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Mahawar, Jitender Mahajan and Abhay Verma were among the leaders who attended 11 street meetings organised in the constituency.

Bhatia, while campaigning in different localities of Rajinder Nagar, reiterated his resolve to serve the people and make the constituency the best area of Delhi within a year of becoming MLA.

Adesh Gupta accused the Kejriwal government of only indulging in vote-bank politics. "All the development works in Delhi have come to a standstill," he alleged.

"However, during this period road infrastructure works worth more than Rs 50,000 crore have been done in Delhi by the Central government," the Delhi BJP chief said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pragati Maidan Tunnel Project for which the Centre has spent Rs 920 crore, he said while exuding confidence about the BJP's win in the bypoll.

Lekhi said Rajinder Nagar is a progressive area where different communities live in harmony. But the way the AAP "broke" that harmony and described the families who settled here after being displaced during the Partition as "Pakistani" is highly condemnable, she said.

The bypoll in Rajinder Nagar was necessitated after sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

The AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak and Congress Prem Lata in the bypoll. The results of the bye-election will be declared on June 26.

