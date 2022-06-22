New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Special awareness campaigns have been run to boost voter turnout at 50 polling stations in the bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi, vis-a-vis the voting percentage recorded in the 2020 election, according to a senior official.

In the 2020 polls, the voter turnout in Rajinder Nagar was 58.27 per cent -- 58.09 per cent male voters and 58.5 per cent female voters.

At 14 polling stations, the voter turnout was less than 50 per cent.

"Special attention is being given on the 50 lowest turnout polling booths under the aegis of 'Focus 50' mission. Dovetailed Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaigns have been organised using multi-pronged strategy to improve voter turnout as compared to the last poll," said Monica Priyadarshini, District Magistrate and District Election Officer, New Delhi district.

The stage is set for the Rajinder Nagar bypoll in Delhi on Thursday, largely being seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP for the crucial Assembly constituency where water shortage and the city government's liquor policy are among the key election issues.

A total of 1,64,698 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll, in which 14 candidates are in the fray. In addition to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress candidates, there are three others from unrecognised parties and eight Independent nominees.

Among other measures taken to raise awareness, a "mega pink bike rally" was organised on Wednesday as part of which riders would travel across these 50 polling stations, poll officials said.

Flash mobs, musical laser shows with spectacular performances of musical bands are other events. Special events at colleges were held which saw enthusiastic participation of students. Picture and slogan writing competition was organised where students made colourful posters which will be displayed in polling locations.

Exclusive social media awareness campaigns to attract young voters are also being done.

On June 18, a mega SVEEP event was organised in front of PVR Naraina which included a Kathak performance by renowned dancer Nrityashri Alaknanda and her team along with a magic show. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh and Under-19 cricketer and Delhi State Icon for Election Commission Yash Dhull were also present on the occasion, and motivated voters to turn up in large numbers on June 23, officials said.

