Lucknow, May 21 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lauded the bravery and precision of the Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, calling it the "largest anti-terror operation carried out by India" and a testament to the country's unwavering resolve against terrorism.

Speaking at a 'Senior Citizens' Dialogue' held in Triveni Nagar here in his parliamentary constituency, Singh expressed deep gratitude to the veterans of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aged between 70 and 85, who were present in large numbers.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP Lucknow president Anand Dwivedi, MLC Mukesh Sharma and MLA Neeraj Bora.

Singh began his address by acknowledging the contributions of senior party workers and said he felt "deep emotional resonance" seeing their continued involvement and connection with the community.

"You have taught us how to maintain meaningful relationships with the people at the grassroots," he remarked.

Highlighting the recent success of Operation Sindoor, Singh said, "Our soldiers displayed exceptional courage and strategy in avenging the Pahalgam attack. I personally congratulated and thanked our troops for their valour."

He added that India had sent a strong message to the world that it would go to any extent in the fight against terrorism.

Emphasising the precision of the strike, Singh noted that care was taken to avoid civilian areas.

"The target was hit with complete accuracy. No harm came to any civilian or non-military structure. This reflects the discipline and moral strength of our forces," he said, also crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in the operation.

On the development front, Singh admitted that he was not fully satisfied with the current pace of progress in Lucknow. However, he announced several upcoming initiatives aimed at transforming the city's infrastructure.

"Soon, Lucknow will be home to a Rs 2,500 crore semiconductor chip manufacturing unit," Singh revealed, adding that this will mark a major milestone in the region's technological advancement.

He also said a circular train system around the city will be launched following the success of the Ring Road project.

"I have already discussed this with the Railway Minister (Ashwini Vaishnaw). Lucknow will soon have a circular train to ease urban commuting," he said.

Singh concluded by mentioning the symbolic significance of the BrahMos missile system, noting that its success during the recent operations coincided with the virtual inauguration of a BrahMos manufacturing unit in Lucknow, underscoring the city's growing strategic importance.

