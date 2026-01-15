New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended their heartfelt greetings to the armed forces personnel on the occasion of Army Day, remembering their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation.

"On this auspicious occasion of Army Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the brave soldiers, officers, veterans, and their families of the Indian Army. This occasion provides us with a powerful opportunity to express our gratitude for their indomitable courage, valor, and selfless service in safeguarding the security and integrity of the nation," Rajnath Singh wrote in an official message.

He also paid homage to the soldiers and their families who sacrificed their lives in the service of the country.

"I also pay homage to the families of the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the service of the motherland. The Indian Army, as a vigilant sentinel on the borders, steadfastly confronts multi-faceted security challenges. At the same time, the Army's contribution to serving the citizens by leading relief and rescue operations during natural disasters has been exemplary," he wrote.

Remembering the Army's role during Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said, "Through Operation Sindoor, the Army has demonstrated its courage, professional competence, and resolve. I commend the Indian Army for its valiant and successful performance in Operation Sindoor. This operation has brought pride to the entire nation by sending a strong message of effective action in bringing justice to the victims of Pahalgam."

Meanwhile, HM Shah also highlighted how the "roars of their valour echo through the pages of our history."

"Warm greetings to the personnel of the Indian Army and their families on Army Day. The roar of their valor echoes through the pages of our history, igniting the fiercest flame of patriotism among every generation of Indians. Salutations to the lionhearts who gave all in the line of duty," he wrote on X.

Earlier today, multiple other leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, also conveyed warm wishes to the ranks, veterans, and families of the Indian army.

On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

Army Day is commemorated every year on January 15 to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. (ANI)

