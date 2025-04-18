Lucknow, Apr 18 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Friday night on a three-day visit, said a press statement.

Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other senior officials, who presented him with shawls and bouquets.

Also Read | Aurangzeb or Bahadur Shah Zafar: As Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Get Confused, Check Out Actual Pictures of 2 Mughal Emperors.

The Lucknow MP will inaugurate the "MP Sports Mahakumbh" at the K.D. Singh Babu Stadium on Saturday, the statement said.

Following the sports event, the minister will hold a series of meetings with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, it said.

Also Read | 'Attack on the Judiciary': Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Expresses Disappointment Over V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar's Public Criticism of Supreme Court's Authority (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)