New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Limited to continue coming forth with state-of-the-art platforms in sync with the technology-driven era to establish itself as a shining example of shipbuilding excellence in India & across the world, while playing a pivotal role in achieving the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

He was addressing the GRSE personnel in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Thursday.

Commending GRSE for its contribution to Nation-Building and Blue Economy, the Defence Minister described the Indian shipyard as a vibrant chapter in India's glorious industrial and defence history, as it has equipped the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, for the past nearly a century and a half, with potent warships & frigates to secure the maritime interests of the nation.

"When a modern warship built by you sails through the waves of the ocean, it is not just a structure of steel and machinery, it embodies the hard work of thousands of workers, the innovation of engineers, the precision of technicians, and the dedication of the shipyard towards the nation," he said, terming every person working in GRSE as not just an employee, but an important part of a larger process of nation-building.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that through hard work, skill, and commitment, GRSE has achieved what many once considered impossible. He urged the personnel to continue working with the same spirit and play their part in transforming India into a maritime power & a developed nation in the times to come.

"New challenges will arise, new technologies will emerge, and competition will increase. But with the same hard work, dedication, and commitment, GRSE will become a glowing symbol of shipbuilding excellence for India and the world," he said.

As part of the event, a colourful cultural performance by the personnel of GRSE and their families was also presented to the Raksha Mantri, who termed it "excellent" and a reflection of India's diversity, unity of India, and rich cultural heritage.

CMD, GRSE Commodore PR Hari (Retd) and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence, as well as the shipyard, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

