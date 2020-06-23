New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra.

"Greetings and warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Jagannath Yatra. May Lord Jagannath bless us with good health and bring happiness and prosperity in our lives. Jai Jagannath!," he tweeted.

The Supreme Courts' had on Monday decided to modify its earlier order to allow the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

The apex court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year. (ANI)

