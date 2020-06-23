Puri, June 23: The Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020, the annual procession of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, is being held in Odisha's Puri today. The number of devotees who could participate in this year's procession has been strictly restricted due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Puri administration is hosting live streaming of the Jagannath Rath Yatra to enable devotees to watch the 10-day chariot festival from home during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. OTV and DD Odia are also airing live telecast the Rath Yatra. Scroll down below to watch the live streaming of Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: History and Significance of Puri's Annual Chariot Festival.

As per the ritual schedule, while Pahandi (procession) will be held from 7 am to 10 am, Chhera Panhara will begin at 11.30 am and chariot pulling will commence at 12 pm. To prevent large gatherings, the Odisha government has imposed a complete shutdown in Puri district till 2 pm on Wednesday. This followed the Supreme Court's decision to allow the Rath Yatra amid the coronavirus pandemic with certain restrictions.

The apex court had on June 18 put a stay on the Rath Yatra in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on Monday, it recalled its June 18 order and said that the Jagannath Temple management committee and the state government can conduct the Rath Yatra in accordance with the guidelines. The festival should be held without allowing devotee congregation and the Odisha government is free to stop it, if there are signs which endanger public health and safety, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said.

