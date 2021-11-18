Leh (Ladakh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the newly revamped war memorial to honour the troops of the 13 Kumaon regiment that defeated China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the 1962 war.

The Defence Minister visited Rezang La memorial along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat.

Speaking on this occasion, Singh said, "Whatever I saw with my own eyes, my eyes are filled with how 114 soldiers have sacrificed their lives. They were not only brave soldiers but spiritual men because the sacrifice for the country can be given by those who have a big heart."

"This the character of India that we did not intend to occupy the land of any other country but if any country has raised its eyes towards India, then we have given a befitting reply to it."

"The brave soldiers of our army are capable of protecting every inch of the land of India," he said.

"A new war memorial was dedicated in memory of the soldiers who died in this battle. This monument is an example of the determination and indomitable courage displayed by the army at Rezang La, which is not only immortal in the pages of history but also beats in our hearts," Singh said.

The Defence Minister also paid homage at the revamped memorial of the war in Rezang La theatre during the 1962 Sino- Indian conflict. (ANI)

