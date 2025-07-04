Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 4 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the exploitation of tribals during British rule and praised the current government's efforts to implement Raju's vision for tribal development through initiatives in education, tourism, and health.

"Tribals were exploited largely in the British rule. Their lands were seized illegally, restrictions were put on their traditional podu agriculture farming, and their livelihood was snatched... The thoughts that Alluri Sitarama Raju had for the tribal development are the same thoughts our PM has, who is trying to implement them on the ground level. We are working on various aspects, including education, tourism, health, and many more, in the tribal areas. Our government has improved the standard of education in these areas..," he said.

Alluri Sitarama Raju was hailed as the country's Robin Hood for engaging in guerrilla warfare against the Britishers.

Raju was, however, subjected to brutal torture by the British at the age of 27 on May 7, 1924.

In the event, he also noted the significant reduction in Naxal influence, stating that they are now confined to only 5-6 districts, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that India will be free from Naxalism by March 2026.

Defence Minister said, "There was a time when Naxals had surrounded the tribal areas. Today, the condition of Naxals is such that they are limited to only 5-6 districts across the country... Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that by March 2026, the entire country will be free from Naxalism..."

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as "Manyam Veerudu" (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

A leader of the tribal people against the British, the freedom fighter was also hailed as the country's Robin Hood for engaging in guerrilla warfare against the forces. (ANI)

