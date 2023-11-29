New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday lauded the efforts of agencies, organisations, and people involved in the Uttarakhand rescue operation.

"I feel extremely happy with the news of the safe rescue of all the workers trapped in the tunnel accident in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. The whole country was following the efforts. The entire country has heaved a sigh of relief with its success. This is a moment of joy for the families of all workers.. I congratulate their families," Singh said in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Under Section 144, Liquor Shops Shut for 48 Hours.

"The biggest contribution in rescuing all these labourers trapped in very difficult and challenging conditions is of all the agencies engaged in relief and rescue work like NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police and the armed forces. I heartily congratulate them," the Union Minister added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took regular information about the rescue operation and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regularly visited the site to know progress of the rescue work.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 24-Year-Old Dalit Man in Budaun Beaten With Sticks for Drinking Water From Tap, Dies.

He lauded the role of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Gen VK Singh (retd).

The nation breathed a sigh of relief as all 41 trapped workers were evacuated successfully on Tuesday from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand following 16 days of tireless efforts.

Locals distributed sweets outside the Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers were being rescued from the tunnel.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met workers who were rescued. "Initial health checkup of all the workers is being done in the temporary medical camp built in the tunnel," CM Dhami said in a post on 'X'.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lauded the efforts of all those engaged in rescue work.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Ruhela thanked the workers engaged in the rescue operation.

"I want to thank all the workers involved in the rescue operation. PM Modi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami were constantly taking updates on the operation and no time was wasted in mobilising the resources...All the workers are healthy and they will be kept under primary observation..." Ruhela said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)