Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], May 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, participated in a yoga session with Indian Navy personnel at Karwar Naval Base on Friday.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga is being promoted through multiple programmes by the Ministry to take the message of Yoga across the world to a wider audience.

Also Read | Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Can Happen Anytime Till June 1, Says IMD.

A curtain raiser event to mark the 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga was celebrated on March 13 while a 75-day countdown event was organized at the Red Fort in Delhi.

Earlier, Singh interacted with Indian Navy personnel and their families in Karwar on Thursday night.

Also Read | GST Return: Govt Waives Late Fee Till June for Delayed Filing of GST Returns Under Composition Scheme.

"Delighted to interact with the Indian Navy personnel and their families at Karnataka Naval Area in Karwar. Our Defence personnel serve the nation diligently and keep our country safe and secure. Their family members also serve the country by giving them support and strength," said the Minister in a Twitter post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)