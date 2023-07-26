Dras, Jul 26 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Kargil War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war.

Singh laid a wreath at the memorial.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 Tributes by PM Modi: Martyrs of 1999 Kargil War Will Always Remain Inspiration for Indians, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's victory over Pakistan.

Also Read | HC on Web Series, Social Media’s Influence on Youths: Young People Spoiling Lives Due To Lure of Free Relationship With Opposite Sex, Says Allahabad High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)