New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), a Kanpur-based laboratory of DRDO, on Sunday.

During his visit the Defence Minister conducted an overview of cutting-edge defence materials research and innovations underway at the laboratory.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Bill to Impose Extra Levy on Tobacco, Pan Masala for Replacing GST Cess to Be Tabled in Lok Sabha.

According to the Ministry of Defence release, Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Director, DMSRDE, on the laboratory's vision, mission, charter, ongoing projects, and technology focus areas. Materials, Technologies, and Products developed by DMSRDE in ceramics & ceramics matrix composites, stealth & camouflage materials, nanomaterials, coatings, polymers & rubbers, fuels & lubricants, technical textiles, and personal protection systems were also demonstrated.

Rajnath Singh appreciated the laboratory for its effort in the successful realisation of defence products, especially the Bullet Proof Jacket (Level-6), Naphthyl Fuel for BrahMos Missile, High Pressure Polymeric Membrane for Indian Coast Guard ships, Silicon Carbide Fibre, Activated Carbon Fabric-based Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear suit and various other stealth products. He emphasised that technology developments should be aligned with end-user requirements.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Lok Sabha BAC Allocates Time for Key Bills, Debates in Upcoming Session.

The Defence Minister also appreciated the DMSRDE for carrying out a large number of transfers of technologies in the last two years, fulfilling the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Government. He called for exploring the export potential of developed defence products or technologies and said MSMEs' & industries' interactions in DTTC, Lucknow, to be enhanced to meet the requirements of industries. He commended the laboratory's growing synergy with industry and academia in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh offered floral tributes to former President Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at his statue at the premises. He was received by the Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) & Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)