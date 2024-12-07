New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the people to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

According to a Defence Ministry release, Singh has exhorted the people to come forward and contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund, terming it as the collective responsibility of the country to ensure the welfare of the soldiers, both serving & retired, as well as their families.

In a video message shared on X on the occasion Singh described the day as an opportunity for the citizens to recognise the indomitable courage, sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers and reaffirm the resolve to fulfil the responsibilities towards these bravehearts.

"Our Armed Forces act as an impregnable security shield, which is ever-ready to protect us in every situation - not just external threats, but also during natural disasters. Their sacrifice and discipline of our soldiers is a source of inspiration for every Indian," he said.

Reiterating the Government's commitment towards the welfare of the ex-servicemen, Defence Minister Singh stated that all efforts are being made to cater to the needs of the veterans and their families.

He urged the people to play their part, emphasising that their contribution can prove to be crucial for the soldiers and their kin.

For the welfare of society, it is the duty of every citizen to earn with a hundred hands and donate with a thousand hands, he said.

The AFFD is celebrated every year to honour the fallen heroes and the personnel in uniform who fight valiantly on the borders to protect the motherland.

"The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence has been working for the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, wards of fallen soldiers and ex-Servicemen, including disabled ones by providing financial assistance for their identified personal needs such as penury grant, children's education grant, funeral grant, medical grant and orphan/disabled children grant," the ministry said in the release. (ANI)

