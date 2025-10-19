New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay homage to the bravehearts on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press release.

On October 21, 1959, ten valiant Policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year. In recognition of the sacrifices made by Police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, the Prime Minister dedicated National Police Memorial (NPM), Chanakyapuri, New Delhi to the nation on Police Commemoration Day 2018.

The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives. The Memorial comprises a Central Sculpture, the 'Wall of Valour' and a Museum. The Central Sculpture, which is a 30-foot-high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for strength, resilience and selfless service of Police personnel.

The Wall of Valour, on which the names of bravehearts are engraved, stands as a steadfast acknowledgement of the bravery and sacrifice of Police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since Independence. The museum is conceptualised as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India. The Memorial is a site of pilgrimage, a place of reverence for Police personnel and citizens alike. The National Police Memorial is open to public on all days except Mondays. CAPFs organise band display, parade and retreat ceremony at the National Police Memorial on every Saturday and Sunday in the evening, starting one hour prior to sunset.

Police Commemoration Day, i.e., October 21, is observed across the country to pay homage to police bravehearts. The main function is organised at National Police Memorial, New Delhi.

Rajnath Singh will preside over the function and pay homage to the bravehearts. A joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police will be held. Defence Minister, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, MPs with Police background, Heads of CAPFs/CPOs, amongst others will pay homage to the bravehearts by laying wreaths. Retired DGs, officers from Police fraternity and other dignitaries will also attend the event.

Apart from paying homage to the Police bravehearts, Defence Minister will also address the assembly, remembering the fallen policemen and outlining the challenges of policing. The programme will conclude with the Defence Minister laying a wreath at the altar dedicated to the bravehearts of Hot Springs. The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan, webcast on Police websites and covered by AIR and media.

As a part of the remembrances, CAPFs/CPOs organise various Commemorative Events at National Police Memorial from October 22 to 30, which include visits of family members of bravehearts, Police Band Display, motorcycle rallies, run for fallen policemen, blood donation camps, essay/painting competitions for children and display of video films showcasing sacrifice, valour and services of Police personnel. Similar programmes are organised by all the Police Forces across the country during this period. (ANI)

