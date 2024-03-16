Rajouri/Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) Army troops on Friday night nabbed a "suspected person" near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was caught in the Nowshera area after troops picked up suspicious movement of a person, official sources said.

He was taken to a nearby army camp where his questioning is going on, they said.

