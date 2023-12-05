Jaipur, December 5: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has been shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur.

He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead in Rajasthan

VIDEO | "3-4 men came to his (Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's) house and tell the security guards that they want to meet Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. The guard takes them inside, and after having tea, they opened fire at him," says former Rajput Karni Sena state president Ajit Singh Mamdoli.… pic.twitter.com/nX9J4fjnoc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

