By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): In another notable development, the Rajya Sabha chair has become fully digital from this Monsoon Session which started on Thursday.

The Rajya Sabha chair will be using electronic tablets for matters related to the conduct of business in the House, attendance in the House, details of Members speaking and other relevant information.

The credit goes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as he had used an I-pad to conduct the proceedings of the Upper House on the second last day of the Budget session conducted a few months ago this year, marking the beginning of a paperless tradition by the chair of the House.

As the Rajya Sabha goes fully digital on Thursday, officials said, it resulted in hour-long separate meetings conducted with several officials from various wings of the RS Secretariat.

In April, the Rajya Sabha Chairman also asked his officials to prepare themselves for a paperless Parliament in the days to come.

As the new Parliament Building is going to be “technology-driven and paperless”, Dhankhar had held an extensive meeting in April with senior officials from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and asked them to upskill themselves in the interim.

As per sources, Dhankhar had then also asked the officials to send him their suggestions in writing pertaining to any kind of training requirements, technological skilling or capacity-building. (ANI)

