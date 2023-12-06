New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he has accepted the resignation of BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena from the House with immediate effect.

"I have received a letter, dated December 6, personally submitted to me by Kirodi Lal Meena, representing the state of Rajasthan, resigning his seat in Rajya Sabha. I have accepted his resignation with immediate effect," Dhankhar said in the Upper House.

Meena has won the recent assembly elections from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Earlier speaking in the House, the outgoing MP requested the government to declare cow as a national animal.

Cow is an integral part of India's culture and the time is ripe to declare cow as the national animal, he stated.

