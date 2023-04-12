New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha sitting Member of Parliament Luizinho Faleiro.

A Rajya Sabha notification regarding the acceptance of the resignation reads, "Luizinho Joaquim Faleiro, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of West Bengal, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. the 11th of April, 2023".

TMC MP Luizinho Faleiro who is also a former Goa Chief Minister tendered his resignation earlier on Tuesday.

In this regard, TMC MP Faleiro issued a press release to announce his resignation where he mentioned that things did not go as per the plan.

According to party sources, it is known that even if Mamata Banerjee brought him into the party, the TMC leadership was unhappy with the former chief minister, refusing to contest in the state assembly polls in Goa.

However, in 2021 Faleiro was sent to the upper house by the TMC in place of Arpita Ghosh. (ANI)

