New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is likely to decide on an action to be taken in the matter of alleged unruly behaviour of Opposition MP's in Rajya Sabha, said sources on Friday.

Sources informed ANI that Vice President Naidu is looking into the precedents and actions in similar matters.

"The matter either to be handed over to privilege committee or formation of a new committee is also under consideration," said the source.

Two security officials on Thursday submitted a written complaint about the behaviour of opposition members during their protest in the well of House. They complained that the security officials deployed for duty in the House did not misbehave with any of the members during the commotion, and instead were manhandled by several of them.

The report said that as soon as the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing, opposition members stormed into the well of the House and attempted to climb the on the Table of the House and to tear the papers placed on it.

As per the directions from the Chair, officials of the Parliament Security Service had already positioned themselves around the Table of the House to prevent potential damage to the items placed.

As opposition members started tearing the papers and throwing them towards the Chair, it was decided to rush in additional security officials to prevent the MPs from causing any hurt during the commotion.

The report mentions that security officials strengthened the cordon around the Chair and Table of the House and a Congress MP first pushed a Shiv Sena MP towards security officials and subsequently pulled him back.

Opposition members could not breach the cordon of security officials and some security officials were manhandled. The bill was subsequently passed.

The report said security officials prevented any potential damage. They said only security officials from Parliament Security Service of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariats were called and there was no misbehaviour with members.

In the CCTV footage of the ruckus that emerged on Thursday, Opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in the Upper House.

In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the session.

All through the session that began on July 19, opposition members forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of three farm laws. (ANI)

