New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has issued notices against BRS Rajya Sabha MPs pertaining to the alleged breach of privilege and contempt of the House during the recent special session of Parliament which was conducted in September.

Privilege notices were issued to BRS MPs K Keshav Rao, Kethi Reddy Suresh Reddy, Damodar Rao Divakonda, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Badugula Lingaiah Yadav for displaying placards in violation of House rules, by the Office of the Chairman to Rajya Sabha.

The notices have been issued following a complaint by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur. He filed the complaint citing violations of House rules by the above-mentioned Rajya Sabha MPs.

"The matter was considered by the Committee in its meeting held on November 8, 2023, and the Committee decided to have the benefit of your views/comments on the same before deciding its further course of action," the privilege committee notice read.

Subsequently, the committee accepted the complaint filed by BJP's Vivek Thakur. All BRS MPs have been instructed to provide their comments in response before the specified deadline on November 28.

"It is, therefore, requested to kindly furnish your comments in the matter by Tuesday, November 28, 2023, for placing the same before the Committee for its consideration," according to the notice.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman considered the complaint of BJP MP Vivek Thakur under rule 188 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

