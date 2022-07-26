New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Both Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members, on the seventh day of the Monsoon session.

Earlier Rajya Sabha was also adjourned twice during the day. The Upper House was adjourned till 12.20 pm amid ruckus by Opposition MPs. Earlier it was adjourned till 12 noon soon after the Opposition parties raised issues including over a dozen deaths in Gujarat's Botad district due to consumption of illicit or toxic liquor.

The House faced adjournment after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to soldiers who fought the 1999 war with Pakistan on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, and papers were laid on the table.

A Pandemonium was created by joint Opposition in Rajya Sabha. "Rollback GST" slogans were raised by joint Opposition during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha.

The Deputy Chairman said the whole nation is seeing that you are not letting the House function. "I want to tell the members raising slogans and clapping standing in well of the House that this is against the rules," said Deputy Chairman.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur and Kiren Rijiju were in the meeting.

On the other hand, Congress MPs also held a meeting in Parliament.

Earlier on Monday, four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings.'

The MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 on 'unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair.'

On Friday, the proceeding in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned several times amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise and GST hike on daily essentials.

Both the Houses are witnessing continuous adjournments since the session has begun.

The Presidential polls were held on July 18 while the Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6. President Ram Nath Kovind's term came to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)

