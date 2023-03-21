New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday after MPs from treasury benches created uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.

Opposition members too were on feet after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 11 notices under Rule 267 to suspend the schedule business of the day and take up issues related to the Adani Group of companies.

As Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak in the House, members from the treasury benches started raising slogans demanding an apology from Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

Before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm, the Chairman asked floor leaders of various political leaders to meet him in his chamber at 11.30 am.

