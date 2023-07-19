New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Senior official Rakesh Pal has been appointed the 25th director general of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

He is an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy and joined Indian Coast Guard in January 1989.

Pal has undergone professional specialisation in gunnery and weapons systems at Indian Naval School Dronacharya, Kochi, and an Electro-Optics Fire Control Solution course from the UK. He holds the recognition of being the first gunner of ICG.

In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer has held several key appointments, prominent among them are Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans), and Additional Director General of Coast Guard.

Pal was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in February 2022 and was posted at Coast Guard Headquarters.

He was given the additional charge of Director General Coast Guard in February.

