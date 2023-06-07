Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Under the aegis of HQ Northern Command and CDA (Pension Disbursement), Meerut for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) of Udhampur and the adjoining areas in UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the Raksha Pension Samadhan Aayojan (RPSA) was organised in Udhampur Military Station on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the event included the redressal of grievances of ESM, SPARSH Outreach and OROP issues. The event was conducted in hybrid mode with ESM and serving soldiers about to retire of Udhampur and adjoining areas in attendance at Dhruva Lecture cum training hall and simultaneous live streaming of proceedings to various stations in all Divisions in Northern Command from where ESM residing in remote areas attended it online.

Also Read | Canada: Quebec Wildfire Smoke Reaches Major US Cities.

RK Sinha, IDAS, PCDA, Jammu inaugurated the event. During the event, on-the-spot redressal of grievances of ESM, SPARSH registration, liaison with Records offices, Zila Sainik Board, local CDA office and talks on SPARSH and OROP issues by subject matter experts were conducted.

The event proved highly beneficial for Ex-Servicemen and was graced by the presence of RK Sinha, IDAS, PCDA, Jammu, Mayank Bisht, IDAS, CDA (PD), Meerut and Maj Gen HS Bajaj, GOC Udhampur Sub Area.

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra 2023: Offline Registration for Kedarnath Dham Yatra Suspended Till June 10.

RK Sinha, IDAS, PCDA, Jammu and Mayank Bisht, IDAS, CDA (PD), Meerut also interacted with Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command and assured of extending all possible assistance in resolving the issues of ESM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)