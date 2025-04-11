Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): A special awareness rally was organized in Vijayawada on Thursday to celebrate National Safe Motherhood Day and emphasize the importance of proper care for women during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

The rally was flagged off by NTR District Collector G. Lakshmi Shah and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and MLA Gadde Rammohan.

Also Read | Nainar Nagendran Files Nomination for Tamil Nadu BJP President's Post To Replace K Annamalai.

Speaking at the event, Collector Lakshmi Shah explained that improved medical facilities and timely care can help reduce maternal mortality rates. She stressed the need to educate women about the importance of regular health checkups, nutritious food, and safe delivery practices.

The rally was primarily focused on the awareness programs organised by the district to educate women about safe motherhood. These include workshops, health camps, and outreach sessions on the care needed during and after pregnancy. Other areas of focus were raising awareness on maternal mortality rate-which can be reduced by providing better medical facilities-and helping women learn the importance of healthcare needs. The event received active participation from healthcare workers, students, and local residents.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Likely To Revisit CGHS Reform, May Propose Health Insurance Scheme for Central Government Employees and Pensioners.

Maternal death is the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy.

The maternal mortality rate in India declined from 130 per 100,000 live births in 2014-16 to 97 per 100,000 live births in 2018-20. While some states, like Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, have witnessed a significant reduction in maternal deaths, others continue to struggle with large numbers.

April 11 also marks the birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi, a pioneer in working for women and children.

Aligning with the White Ribbon Alliance, India's initiative to reduce maternal deaths in the country, the rally was aimed at promoting safe motherhood practices. Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) is one of the schemes launched by the central government to provide free and zero-expense delivery and treatment for pregnant women and sick newborns. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)