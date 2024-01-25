New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier this week will be seen by future historians as a landmark in India's continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage.

In her Address to the Nation on the eve of Republic Day, the President said that the country witnessed the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in "the glorious new temple constructed at His birthplace in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Special: Know All About the Significance of National Flag, National Emblem and National Anthem of India.

"When this event will be seen in the wider perspective, the future historians will consider it a landmark in India's continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage. The construction of the temple commenced after the due judicial process and the decision of the highest court of the land. Now it stands as a grand edifice, giving a befitting expression not only of people's faith but also as a testament to people's enormous trust in judicial process," the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Woman Files for Divorce in Bhopal As Husband Takes Her to Ayodhya, Not Goa, for Honeymoon.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities also attended the ceremony.

The Prime Minister interacted with 'shramjeevis' associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. The idol of Shri Ramlalla has been placed in the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)