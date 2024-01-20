Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that after waiting for 500 years, Ram Bhakts are going to witness the "beautiful moment" of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"This is a long-awaited moment. After waiting for 500 years, Ram Bhakts and people of the country are getting to be witnesses to this beautiful moment," CM Dhami told ANI here.

The 'Pran Praishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. The idol of the Lord, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday.

CM Dhami said that many people gave their youth and lives for the attainment of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"This is a big day and every individual in Uttarakhand is contributing towards this (pranpratishtha): cleanliness drive, preparations for Deepotsav, singing of Ram Bhajan, Bhajan Sandhya," he said.

In preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the Uttarakhand government has announced that all government offices and educational institutions in the state will be shut till 2:30 pm on January 22. The decision aims to facilitate the participation of employees in the historic event.

Likewise, educational institutes in the State will also be shut, the State government said.

"In view of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, all government offices in Uttarakhand, like the Central Government, will remain closed till 2.30 pm," read the Uttarakhand government advisory.

The Central Government has announced a half-day for all Central Government offices and institutions. This means that public sector banks will be closed for half-day. Following this a number of state governments have proclaimed a holiday for their employees on January 22, 2024, to allow them to take part in the celebrations for the Pran Pratishtha.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand police have made adequate security arrangements to maintain communal harmony and law and order in the state ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya and Republic Day celebrations.

AP Anshuman, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Law and Order in Uttarakhand, said, "Instructions have been given to all the district police in-charges, commanders and superintendents of police and railways that the police force and local information system should maintain strong police arrangements to maintain communal harmony and law and order in their respective areas." (ANI).

