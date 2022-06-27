New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, a member of the Ram Temple trust, on Monday suggested establishing bhavans of all states in Ayodhya and a facility for live enactment of the Ramayana by acquiring around 1,000 acres of land.

The seer of Pejawar Mutt said that with these facilities near the Ram Temple, the visiting devotees will have "Ram Darshan" as well as "Bharat Darshan".

He "has suggested having 'live Ramayana' by acquiring a large chunk of land -- around 1,000 acres -- preferably around Ayodhya where pilgrims and visitors can experience all events associated with Lord Ram," according to a statement issued by his office.

He also suggested that in the outer ring of the Ram Temple there should be bhavans of states highlighting their unique cultures.

Such bhavans should have facilities for stay of pilgrims, a museum and artefact and other items of cultural significance of the states, the statement said.

He said other states can request the Uttar Pradesh government for required land.

