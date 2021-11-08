Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Raman Bahl on Monday tendered his resignation from the post of chairman of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) amid speculation that he is likely to join the AAP.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had appointed Bahl as the chairman of the PSSSB in 2018.

Also Read | Padma Shri Awards 2021: From Karan Johar to Kangana Ranaut, List of B-Town Celebs Honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind with the Prestigious Accolade.

Bahl, who hails from Gurdaspur district, said he has resigned as the PSSSB chairman but did not specify any reason for putting in his papers.

Also Read | Supreme Court Sends Notice to Centre on PIL Seeking Adequate Facilities for Women Facing Domestic Violence.

Asked about the likelihood of his joining of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, Bahl said, “I have called a workers' meeting tomorrow and whatever they decide I will go by that.”

Bahl had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 assembly poll from Gurdaspur assembly seat. At present, the seat is represented by Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)