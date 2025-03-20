New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The operation of train number 12537/12538 Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Rambag Express via Banaras remained temporarily discontinued from December 2 last year to February 26 due to foggy weather conditions and it was resumed from March 3, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw, in a written reply on Wednesday, responded to questions raised by Janata Dal MP Sunil Kumar who wanted to know whether the operation of the Maduadih Express train (12537 and 12538) from Muzaffarpur to Varanasi via Bettiah-Narkatiyaganj had remained discontinued for a very long time period.

"Operation of 12537/12538 Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Rambag Express (via Banaras), which remained temporarily discontinued from 02.12.2024 to 26.02.2025 due to foggy weather conditions, has been resumed w.e.f. 03.03.2025," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "Besides, Muzaffarpur-Banaras sector is presently being served by 11 pairs of train services. Moreover, the introduction of new train services is an ongoing process on Indian Railways subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, resource availability etc."

