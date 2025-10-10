Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): In a significant step towards dismantling terror networks and eliminating the residual traces of militancy, Ramban Police has attached immovable property, agricultural land measuring four kanals and eleven marlas, belonging to an exfiltrated terrorist, Farooq Ahmed alias Abid, son of Ali Mohammed, resident of Dumki, Sumber, Tehsil Ramban, a release said on Thursday.

According to officials, the land, located in Dumki Sumber, was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) within the jurisdiction of the Gool Sub-Division. The action is linked to FIR No. 2/2024, registered under the relevant sections at Police Station Dharamkund.

Also Read | Germany: Merz Pledges to Resist 2035 EU Electric Car Switch.

Following due legal procedures, the property was recorded in official revenue records, and a notice prohibiting sale or transfer was duly served. The attachment was executed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and other official witnesses, ensuring compliance with legal norms.

Notably, in the earlier phase of investigation of the same case, the Ramban Police has also attached one kanal and eleven marlas of land in June 2025, belonging to another Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), based terrorist, Ali Mohammed alias Ibrahim, son of Abdullah Sheikh, resident of Sumber.

Also Read | UK PM Keir Starmer Lauds PM Narendra Modi's Vision To Make India World's 3rd Largest Economy.

With this latest action, the total land attached in the case now stands at six kanals and two marlas.

This decisive move marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It underscores the Ramban Police's firm resolve and commitment to neutralise threats to national security and strengthen internal security in the Union Territory. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)