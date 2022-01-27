Ramban/Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened on Thursday for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for a day due to landslides in Ramban district, sources said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide at Panthiyal area in Ramban district Thursday morning, they said.

As a result, hundreds of vehicles were stranded at different points of the highway, they said.

On Wednesday, the highway was closed at Duggi area due to the landslide, which was also cleared, the officials said.

