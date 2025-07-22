New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale was on Tuesday re-elected as the president of the Republican Party of India (A) at a party convention here.

Athawale, a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, said it would be his endeavour to make RPI(A) a national political party in the next five years and work for the welfare of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, poor, farmers, labourers and women.

Addressing the party's national executive meeting here, Athawale urged party workers to strengthen the organisation at city and state-level in the coming years.

The Election Commission has recognised RPI(A) as a state-level party in Manipur and Nagaland, a party statement said.

