New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday virtually released a compilation of initiatives undertaken by School Education Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister said COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented public health emergency affecting almost all countries and territories globally.

Releasing the compilation, Pokhriyal said the Department of School Education and Literacy has taken several initiatives such as PM e-Vidya, Pragyata guidelines, Manodarpan for psycho-social support, e-content, alternative academic calendar to ensure that the school going students do not lag behind in their studies during COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official release, the minister expressed happiness that these initiatives have contributed a lot in mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

Pokhriyal lauded the efforts of the officials of the Ministry to introduce many new suitable methods of delivering quality education through a healthy mix of schooling at home and schooling at school. (ANI)

