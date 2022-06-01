Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1 (ANI): Amid the gang rape and killing of a fisherwoman in Rameswaram, the municipality has ordered the submission of details of workers and small business owners from other states.

A fisherwoman who went to collect seaweed on May 24 was allegedly gang-raped and killed by a group of Odisha workers at a shrimp farm near the beach. Two workers from Odisha have been arrested in connection with a case that has created unrest among fishermen on the Rameswaram island.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 16.6 Lakh Bad Accounts in India in April.

Following this, Rameswaram Municipal Chairmen Nasser Khan made important announcements asking for documents from out-of-state workers.

As per the orders issued, building owners, engineers, and building contractors, who are building houses with other states and people from other states residing in the areas under Rameswaram municipality including hoteliers, and lodge professionals have to submit the documents.

Also Read | KK Death Impact: College Fests Might Be Banned at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata After Controversy Over Concert Arrangements.

Also, the name, age, photograph, Aadhar card, mobile number, name of the current employer, the current address of the outsourced persons working through the locals, name of the company owner, Aadhar number, mobile number, and current location address of company owner should be submitted to the Municipal Office by June 15 and registered immediately.

Nasser Khan said, "The Rameswaram Island area is home to a large number of other staters working in various professions such as priests, construction workers, hostels and restaurants".

"It is difficult to identify people with criminal backgrounds without anyone knowing their background. Therefore, it is necessary to systematize them and collect information about them. So we have ordered to submit the list of out-of-state residents staying in Rameswaram," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)