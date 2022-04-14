Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have tied the knot in a ceremony here, sources close to the actors said on Thursday as guests started leaving their Bandra apartment that served as the venue for the close-knit affair.

While there was no official word from the family, those close to the family said the ceremony formalities got over around 5.15 pm.

Also Read | There Will Never Be Another Martial Law in Pakistan, Says DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar.

The first one to leave the apartment complex was Ranbir's brother-in-law Bharat Sahani. The bouncers sprung to action to clear the road for the celebrity guests' cars as soon as the ceremony was over.

The couple will pose for pictures after 7 pm on Thursday.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro Now Available for Sale via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)