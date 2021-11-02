Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 2 (ANI): With Diwali just days away, 'diya' makers (earthen lamp makers) in Jharkhand's Ranchi are facing a sales slump due to lack of soil availability.

"We're not even earning Rs 100 for 100 diyas. Customers' footfall is also less," Ravinder, an artisan said. "Government should help us in getting soil," he added.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Further, adding to it, Rambriksh Prajapati, an artisan, said, "The sales are crashing. We have no savings. We are only able to manage to eat and don't even have enough money to send our children to school."

As the state government relaxed the Covid restrictions for the festival, markets have also geared up for Diwali.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Neha, a customer in Ranchi's market said, "Since two years Diwali was not as it is supposed to be. We are going all out this year and will decorate our home to our heart's content this year. Although, since the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, we will celebrate Diwali at home only."

Hopeful of better business this year, Rajkamal, a shopkeeper, said, "Last year there was crisis during the Diwali season due Covid restrictions, but this year, just days before the festival government has announced relaxations."

"People are excited to celebrate with full joy this year. We are also hopeful to have good business season this time," he added.

Jharkhand government on October 30 allowed Chhath Puja celebrations at rivers and ponds while permitting other festivals to be celebrated publicly amid COVID-19.

The restrictions on the functioning of shops had been fully lifted as decided in the meeting of the Disaster Management Authority headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Earlier the shops could only function till 8 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)