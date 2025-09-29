Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 29 (ANI): Congress has appointed Rao Narender Singh as state party chief and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

The appointment of Hooda as CLP leader came almost a year after the state assembly polls, which the Congress lost, despite expectations that the party would come to power in the state. The appointments were made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Hooda was the CLP leader in the previous assembly. Rao Narender Singh will replace Udai Bhan as state Congress chief.

Congress has faced internal troubles in Haryana, and it was seen as a reason for the party not coming to power in the state in the last elections.

Hooda recently took potshots at the Union government over its GST reforms campaign and asked if it would refund the amount of GST collected over the past seven years.

"GST was imposed by this government itself. Why didn't they think about this seven years ago? Will they refund the amount of GST that has gone over the past seven years? In the announcement that has been made, there is still a great need to provide much more relief so that it benefits the common man of the country," he asked. (ANI)

