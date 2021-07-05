Jammu, July 4 (PTI) A man wanted in a three-year-old kidnapping and rape case was arrested on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said.

Shahnawaz, who hails from Dessa in Doda district, was booked in the case lodged under Sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 343 (illegal confinement) and 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Atholi police station and had been evading his arrest for the last three years, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police raided the suspected locations and finally arrested the accused person from Doda, they added.

