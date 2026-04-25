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Merida [Mexico] / Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25: Blue Blocks Montessori School and Blue Blocks Micro Research Institute, based in Tellapur, Hyderabad, will present at the 30th International AMI Montessori Congress 2026 -- taking place May 1-4, 2026 at the Centro Internacional de Congresos, Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. The congress is the triennial global conference of the Association Montessori Internationale (AMI), the organization founded by Dr. Maria Montessori in 1929.

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Co-founders Pavan Goyal and Munira Hussain will lead an official breakout session at the congress on May 3rd -- the same day that Dr. Adele Diamond (Canada Research Chair Professor of Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience, University of British Columbia) delivers her keynote address. The congress also features Dr. Gabor Mate (Order of Canada, New York Times bestselling author of The Myth of Normal) as opening keynote and workshop leader, Dr. Angeline Stoll Lillard (Professor of Psychology, University of Virginia; author of Montessori: The Science Behind the Genius), and AMI President Professor Alain Tschudin (UNESCO Gandhi-Montessori-Luthuli Chair on Education for Peace, Stellenbosch University).

Blue Blocks Montessori School is the only school from India represented as speakers at this congress, one of only two Indian voices at a global gathering spanning speakers from over 15 countries.

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Official Breakout: Montessori and Innovation: A Design Thinking Workshop for a Changing WorldOn May 3rd, 2026, from 12:00 to 13:00, Pavan Goyal and Munira Hussain will lead the session 'Montessori and Innovation: A Design Thinking Workshop for a Changing World' -- confirmed on the official AMI Congress programme at montessoricongress2026.org/program. The session is listed alongside breakout sessions by Junnifa Uzodike and Simone Davies (co-authors of The Montessori Baby and The Montessori Child, translated into over 30 languages).

The session combines a presentation on how Montessori pedagogy builds innovative capacity across the developmental continuum with a hands-on Design Thinking workshop where educators and students practise together as active collaborators. Participants -- both adults and young learners -- work through empathy, ideation, and prototyping in real time.

The session draws on Blue Blocks Micro Research Institute's 19-year longitudinal data panel of 1,047 Indian children across the AMI Montessori continuum from birth to 18 years -- the only data panel of its kind in India. The pre-registration for this congress presentation is published with open access on OSF (DOI: 10.5281/OSF.IO/ST9H2).

"The session demonstrates the Blue Blocks approach in real time," said Pavan Goyal. "Children are not just capable of learning -- they are capable of designing, constructing, creating, innovating, and inventing. Not someday. While still at school."

Blue Blocks Adolescents at the CongressBlue Blocks adolescents will also be present at the congress, sharing the story of SBB-1 -- the CubeSat satellite payload designed and built entirely by school-age students at Blue Blocks -- alongside presentations by adolescents from Montessori schools worldwide.

SBB-1 received formal authorization from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), Department of Space, Government of India, under reference PMA/IN-SPACe/AUTH/2026/115 -- the first such authorization issued for a payload whose primary engineering authorship sat with school-age learners. The payload was integrated with ISRO's PSLV-C62 launch vehicle. The launch experienced an anomaly during the ascent phase on January 12, 2026, and the payload was lost along with the rest of the manifested cargo, through no fault in the SBB-1 hardware, which had completed its full qualification campaign.

Blue Blocks treated the loss not as a programme failure but as a documented research protocol. Three independent observation streams were active across the build and launch period: the engineering record, the learner-development record tracking how adolescents processed a public and irreversible loss, and the programme-level record. Blue Blocks Micro Research Institute holds the position -- explicitly and on the record -- that an educational programme whose outcomes are inadmissible to failure cannot be a serious vehicle for adolescent development.

At the congress, Blue Blocks formally announces SBB-2 -- the second-generation student-built satellite payload. SBB-2 will be designed by the next adolescent cohort, with SBB-1 alumni serving as mentors and reviewers. Three methodological improvements distinguish SBB-2: an external academic partner involved from the concept phase, a pre-registered observation protocol with an external co-investigator, and an independently auditable data pipeline for any on-orbit data received.

The student presentation also highlights additional innovation outcomes: five patents filed by school-age children in drone design, dedicated to Dr. Maria Montessori on her 150th birthday, and ongoing work in biomimicry, space education, and autonomous vehicle systems -- all designed and built by students within the AMI Erdkinder framework.

"These are not students presenting a school project," said Munira Hussain. "They are the engineers who designed, prototyped, tested, and built a satellite payload that received formal authorization from the Government of India. They are presenting their own work, in their own words, to the world's foremost Montessori community."

Blue Blocks Montessori School, established in 2005 in Hyderabad (Gachibowli and Tellapur campuses), offers a Montessori continuum from birth to age 18 with the highest concentration of AMI-trained guides of any school in India. Founder Pavan Goyal holds AMI international diplomas at all four developmental levels (0-3, 3-6, 6-12, and 12-18) -- the first person globally to hold this combination. Co-founder Munira Hussain is an AMI Auxiliary Trainer holding AMI diplomas for the 3-6 and 6-12 levels. Together, they have over 19 years of experience and have worked with more than 45,000 parents worldwide.

Blue Blocks is listed on the Association Montessori Internationale website -- the only school to receive a hyperlinked listing. Pavan Goyal serves as a Trustee of the Indian Montessori Foundation (IMF) and leads the AMI Bold Goal Movement's research initiative.

Blue Blocks Micro Research Institute is India's only K-12 institution functioning as an independent research publisher. The institute has published 30+ open-access research records on Zenodo, OSF, SSRN, and Harvard Dataverse, and maintains a longitudinal observational data panel spanning 19 years and 1,047 Indian children across the full AMI developmental continuum -- the only data panel of its kind in India.

The institute's recent work includes the only empirical study globally documenting how Indian children in a non-conflict nation processed the Iran crisis of 2026, and prior international presentations at the Nobel Peace Centre, Oslo (MONISC 2026) and TEDxHyderabad 2026. Pavan Goyal and Munira Hussain co-authored the book Lining the Nest.

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