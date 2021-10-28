Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) Police here in Maharashtra have arrested a man who was on the run for last two years after a rape case was registered against him at Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

A case had been registered in Raebareli against 26-year-old accused for allegedly raping and threatening a widow from his village there, said senior police inspector Sital Raut from Shanti Nagar police station in Thane's Bhiwandi town.

The Raebareli police recently got a tip-off and based on the mobile phone location of the accused, came to know that he was in the hiding in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi.

They sought help from the Shanti Nagar police, who traced the accused on Wednesday and arrested him, the official said.

